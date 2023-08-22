abrdn Asia Focus plc (AAS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.61 on September 20th

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from abrdn Asia Focus’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Asia Focus Price Performance

abrdn Asia Focus stock opened at GBX 251.25 ($3.21) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 254.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 253.94. abrdn Asia Focus has a 52 week low of GBX 224 ($2.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 271 ($3.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £394.01 million, a PE ratio of -25,200.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Get abrdn Asia Focus alerts:

About abrdn Asia Focus

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC operates as an investment trust that invests in a portfolio of smaller companies in Japan, Asia, and Australasia. The trust invests in companies operating in various sectors, including auto components; beverages; chemicals; commercial banks; containers and packaging; diversified financial services; food and staples retailing; hotels, restaurants, and leisure; industrial conglomerates; multiline retail; paper and forest products; real estate; and transportation infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asia Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asia Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.