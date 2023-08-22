Glanbia plc (GLB) to Issue Dividend of €0.14 on October 6th

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Glanbia Stock Up 0.6 %

Glanbia stock opened at GBX 15.11 ($0.19) on Tuesday. Glanbia has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15.20 ($0.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.36.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

