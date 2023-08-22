Glanbia plc (GLB) to Issue Dividend of €0.14 on October 6th

Glanbia plc (LON:GLBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Glanbia Stock Up 0.6 %

Glanbia stock opened at GBX 15.11 ($0.19) on Tuesday. Glanbia has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15.20 ($0.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.36.

Glanbia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

