Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.71 on September 26th

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.71 ($0.07) per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 219.99 ($2.81) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 608.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 269.90 ($3.44). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 228.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 237.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.27) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 324.17 ($4.14).

Insider Activity at Legal & General Group

In related news, insider John Kingman purchased 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £1,614.45 ($2,059.77). In related news, insider Ric Lewis bought 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £3,284.40 ($4,190.35). Also, insider John Kingman bought 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £1,614.45 ($2,059.77). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,286 shares of company stock valued at $993,066. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

