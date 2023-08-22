Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 7th

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.87% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($59.96) price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

