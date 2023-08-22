Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Quebecor Price Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.