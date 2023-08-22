Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.237 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$23.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$817.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.66. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$19.66 and a 52-week high of C$29.29.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.07). Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of C$217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$225.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.4171779 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZZZ. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

