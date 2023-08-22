Whirlpool Co. (WHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.75 on September 15th

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Whirlpool has raised its dividend by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Whirlpool has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $16.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $133.23 on Tuesday. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WHR

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,420 shares of company stock worth $3,778,667. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,338,000 after buying an additional 1,389,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,213,000 after acquiring an additional 72,732 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,541,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after purchasing an additional 134,251 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.