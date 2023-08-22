Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.45 on September 15th

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Witan Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of WTAN opened at GBX 220.50 ($2.81) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 227.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 227.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -546.25 and a beta of 0.75. Witan Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 199.78 ($2.55) and a one year high of GBX 237 ($3.02).
About Witan Investment Trust
