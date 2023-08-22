Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.45 on September 15th

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Witan Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of WTAN opened at GBX 220.50 ($2.81) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 227.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 227.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -546.25 and a beta of 0.75. Witan Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 199.78 ($2.55) and a one year high of GBX 237 ($3.02).

Get Witan Investment Trust alerts:

About Witan Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.