Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on September 8th

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Badger Meter has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Badger Meter has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Badger Meter Price Performance

BMI stock opened at $160.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.01. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $88.16 and a 52-week high of $170.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Todd A. Adams sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.64, for a total value of $427,255.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 434.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,372,000 after purchasing an additional 302,742 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $30,460,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,458,000 after buying an additional 198,228 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after buying an additional 141,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 179,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after acquiring an additional 96,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

