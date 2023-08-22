Fair Oaks Income Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (LON:FA17)

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Fair Oaks Income Stock Performance
Shares of Fair Oaks Income stock opened at GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.56. The company has a market cap of £310,764.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42. Fair Oaks Income has a one year low of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.60 ($0.01).
Fair Oaks Income Company Profile
