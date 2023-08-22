Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,564 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in FedEx by 1.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $259.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.19 and its 200 day moving average is $231.73. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $270.95.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

