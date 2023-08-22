Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,854 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the first quarter worth approximately $956,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 20.6% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 138,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PARA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.64%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

