Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 8,320.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,584,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,226,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,425 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $33,450,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,975,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,598,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,201,000 after purchasing an additional 281,141 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:FND opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $116.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,958,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $580,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,958,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,301 shares of company stock valued at $5,984,168. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

