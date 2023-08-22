Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 2,008.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.91.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $156,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,452 shares in the company, valued at $11,674,138.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,621.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $156,624.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,674,138.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,217 shares of company stock worth $2,616,448. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

