Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 148.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Citigroup lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.00.

Cintas Trading Up 0.1 %

CTAS opened at $486.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.76. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $370.93 and a fifty-two week high of $518.71.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

