Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,487 Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,638,000 after buying an additional 212,560 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,141,000 after buying an additional 215,344 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,781,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 37,806 shares during the period.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

PPH opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.76. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The firm has a market cap of $385.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.3891 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

