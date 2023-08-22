Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,681 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in VMware by 7.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,030 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 491.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 56.7% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 298,500 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $37,268,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the period. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Insider Activity at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMware stock opened at $162.45 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.00. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.96.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.