ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in ResMed by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ResMed by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMD. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $324,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,830,068.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,075 shares of company stock valued at $5,019,024 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $165.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.12 and its 200-day moving average is $215.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.48 and a 12-month high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

