Threshold (T) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.64 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Threshold has a market capitalization of $187.92 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018854 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014908 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,040.10 or 1.00028984 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,956,248,017.218164 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01890916 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $4,232,982.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

