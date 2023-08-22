Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 787 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AES shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.19%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

