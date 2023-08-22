Everdome (DOME) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.95 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everdome has a market capitalization of $15.95 million and $727,466.28 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everdome token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

