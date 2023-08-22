Deere & Company to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $7.58 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deere & Company in a report issued on Saturday, August 19th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.31. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $32.02 per share.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a report on Sunday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.53.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $390.86 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $328.62 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.