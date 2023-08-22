Deere & Company to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $7.58 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:DE)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2023

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEFree Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deere & Company in a report issued on Saturday, August 19th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.31. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $32.02 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a report on Sunday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $390.86 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $328.62 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.