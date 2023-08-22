Radicle Hits Market Cap of $65.25 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radicle coin can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00005030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $65.25 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radicle Coin Profile

Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 49,829,111 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official website is radworks.org. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

