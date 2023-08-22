dForce USD Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.82 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $31.82 million and approximately $496.06 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,233,833 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98466915 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,305.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

