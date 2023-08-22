Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2023

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXFree Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of IDEX in a report issued on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $7.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

IEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IDEX

IDEX Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $221.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.91. IDEX has a 1 year low of $195.27 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in IDEX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 43.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.