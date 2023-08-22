Keybank National Association OH Cuts Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Silgan were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.44%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Silgan news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,167.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

