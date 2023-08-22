Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 613 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,114.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average of $69.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

