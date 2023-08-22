Burney Co. Buys New Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Burney Co. purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,102 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in ANSYS by 21.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $599,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth about $1,298,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 20.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 107.2% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,263 shares of company stock worth $22,672,660. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $296.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $351.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.54 and its 200 day moving average is $312.64.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.45.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

