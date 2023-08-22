Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 474 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Masco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,240 shares of company stock valued at $14,307,207 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.89.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

