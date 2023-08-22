Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Universal Health Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UHS. SVB Securities raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.14.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $128.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.44. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.57. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.31%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

