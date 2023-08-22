Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM):

8/21/2023 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $31.00.

8/21/2023 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $32.00.

8/17/2023 – Tandem Diabetes Care is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $52.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Tandem Diabetes Care was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

8/4/2023 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2023 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of TNDM opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.92. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 586,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,347,000 after buying an additional 100,530 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 879,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,543,000 after acquiring an additional 214,923 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

