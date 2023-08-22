Ascent Group LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,441,000 after acquiring an additional 299,219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in KLA by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,340,000 after buying an additional 298,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in KLA by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 577,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,835,000 after buying an additional 248,382 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.50.
KLA Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $490.71 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $517.30. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.
KLA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.
Insider Transactions at KLA
In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $21,817,465. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Nordstrom: 3 Reasons the Pre-Earnings Dip Is an Opportunity
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Is Now the Time to Buy these 3 Most Downgraded Stocks?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Semiconductor Stocks At Risk From China’s Economic Slowdown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.