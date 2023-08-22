Ascent Group LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,441,000 after acquiring an additional 299,219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in KLA by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,340,000 after buying an additional 298,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in KLA by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 577,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,835,000 after buying an additional 248,382 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.50.

KLA Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $490.71 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $517.30. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $21,817,465. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

