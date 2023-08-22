Ascent Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.19, for a total transaction of $239,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,205.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.19, for a total transaction of $239,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,205.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,954 shares of company stock worth $5,868,804 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Price Performance

IT opened at $332.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.70. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.58 and a 12-month high of $377.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.00.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

