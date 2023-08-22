Burney Co. Acquires 227 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $79.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $98.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.