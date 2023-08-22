Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AA. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 24,497.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944,846 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AA. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.44.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.24. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.90%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

