Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 172.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Solar by 67.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.62.

First Solar Stock Down 0.1 %

FSLR stock opened at $181.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.20 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.45 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $289,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,436 shares of company stock worth $13,713,077. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.