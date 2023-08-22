Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,392 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.3 %

MTD stock opened at $1,169.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,289.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,399.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,470.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTD

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.