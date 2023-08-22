B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Trims Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG opened at $112.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

