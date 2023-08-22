718 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 699,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,336,000 after purchasing an additional 368,107 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 0.4 %

ALK stock opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.