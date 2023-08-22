MAI Capital Management Sells 689 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,251 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.74.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

