MAI Capital Management Has $690,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $96.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.44. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

