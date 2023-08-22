MAI Capital Management Decreases Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $85.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $107.94.
WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.20.
WEC Energy Group Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.
