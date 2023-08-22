MAI Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $583,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 69,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $50.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.16.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

