NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,605 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $201.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $225.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.58 and a 200-day moving average of $187.73.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $7,249,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

