WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $33,000 in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 144,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 15,271 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 9.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth $21,700,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Qiagen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,088,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on QGEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Qiagen Stock Performance

QGEN stock opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. Qiagen has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $51.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.37.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

