MAI Capital Management Purchases 947 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,058,000 after buying an additional 49,101 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $511,957,000 after buying an additional 47,501 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Up 2.5 %

ALB opened at $188.03 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.20.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

