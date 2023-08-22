Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Boosted by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 168.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,345,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,565,000 after buying an additional 349,165 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,029,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,053,000 after purchasing an additional 269,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

