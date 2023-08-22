The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Increased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 669,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,663,000 after buying an additional 100,834 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $469,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,327,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $722,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,172 shares of company stock valued at $302,012. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average is $71.76.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

