WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Universal Display by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Universal Display by 127.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLED. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Universal Display from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,340.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,340.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,499,057.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $152.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $166.57.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

