WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,221 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,409,000 after acquiring an additional 71,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,120,000 after buying an additional 33,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,715,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,339,000 after buying an additional 213,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 413,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,989,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $248.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.13 and a 12 month high of $353.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.99.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

